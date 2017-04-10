LAHORE, April 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Monday congratulated Pakistani cricket team on winning 2nd
one day match against West Indies.
In a felicitation message, the Chief Minister said that splendid
century of Baber Azam and remarkable bowling of Hassan Ali had played
an important role in the success of Pakistan and undoubtedly, the
victory of Pakistan was the result of best team work.
He said that Pakistani players won the match by outclassing
West Indies in every field of the sports and displayed outstanding performance.
He expressed the hope that Pakistani players would also exhibit
good game in next one day matches.
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Pakistani team on winning 2nd ODI
LAHORE, April 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz