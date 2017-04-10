Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Pakistani team on winning 2nd ODI

LAHORE, April 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Monday congratulated Pakistani cricket team on winning 2nd

one day match against West Indies.

In a felicitation message, the Chief Minister said that splendid

century of Baber Azam and remarkable bowling of Hassan Ali had played

an important role in the success of Pakistan and undoubtedly, the

victory of Pakistan was the result of best team work.

He said that Pakistani players won the match by outclassing

West Indies in every field of the sports and displayed outstanding performance.

He expressed the hope that Pakistani players would also exhibit

good game in next one day matches.