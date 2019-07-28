ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday reiterated his stance that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would not dare to sue him and the Daily Mail as was evident from filing a complaint with the newspaper over a story exposing his family’s alleged embezzlement in foreign aid given by the United Kingdom for 2005 earthquake victims.
“I feels left out after Shehbaz Sharif lodges a mere complaint to the Daily mail instead of filing a lawsuit against me in a court of London,” Shahzad said while accusing the PML-N’s leader of trying to avoid legal proceedings.
Addressing a press conference here, he said he was there to clarify the impression created by some reporters in their stories published in respective newspapers. He cited one news item headlined: ‘Shehbaz Sharif sues Daily Mail over politically motivated story’.
Shahzad quoted the press release issued by Carter-Ruck, the legal firm hired by Shehbaz Sharif, as stating: “The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) president has issued a formal legal complaint against the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, and its journalist David Rose, about an article published on Sunday, 14 July 2019.”
Shahzad says Shehbaz not to dare to sue him as he only files complaint to Daily Mail
