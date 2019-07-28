Shahzad says Shehbaz not to dare to sue him as he only files complaint to Daily Mail

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday reiterated his stance that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would not dare to sue him and the Daily Mail as was evident from filing a complaint with the newspaper over a story exposing his family’s alleged embezzlement in foreign aid given by the United Kingdom for 2005 earthquake victims.

“I feels left out after Shehbaz Sharif lodges a mere complaint to the Daily mail instead of filing a lawsuit against me in a court of London,” Shahzad said while accusing the PML-N’s leader of trying to avoid legal proceedings.

Addressing a press conference here, he said he was there to clarify the impression created by some reporters in their stories published in respective newspapers. He cited one news item headlined: ‘Shehbaz Sharif sues Daily Mail over politically motivated story’.

Shahzad quoted the press release issued by Carter-Ruck, the legal firm hired by Shehbaz Sharif, as stating: “The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) president has issued a formal legal complaint against the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, and its journalist David Rose, about an article published on Sunday, 14 July 2019.”