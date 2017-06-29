Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium to get astro-turf in July

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium at
Rawalpindi is all set to get an astro-turf to be laid there in July.
Talking to APP, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said a Holland based
company `GreenFields Sports Turf Systems’ would be laying the astro-
turf in the Stadium amounting to Rs 50 million.
“The officials of GreenFields Sports Turf Systems would be
coming here to lay the astro-turf on July 4 and hopefully in a ten
days time till July 14 the astro-turf would finally be laid,” he
said and added the whole stadium project is worth of Rs 140 million.
“A national tournament would also be held in the stadium once
the astro-turf is laid,” he said.
He said a meeting was held earlier with GreenFields Sports
Turf Systems in which they had pointed some minor faults in the
field on which the astro-turf would be laid to which the faults were
rectified.
Shahnaz thanked the Punjab government and PML-N leader Hanif
Abbasi for their continuous efforts to encourage and promote the
game of hockey in Rawalpindi.
