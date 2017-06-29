Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium to get astro-turf in July

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium at

Rawalpindi is all set to get an astro-turf to be laid there in July.

Talking to APP, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said a Holland based

company `GreenFields Sports Turf Systems’ would be laying the astro-

turf in the Stadium amounting to Rs 50 million.

“The officials of GreenFields Sports Turf Systems would be

coming here to lay the astro-turf on July 4 and hopefully in a ten

days time till July 14 the astro-turf would finally be laid,” he

said and added the whole stadium project is worth of Rs 140 million.

“A national tournament would also be held in the stadium once

the astro-turf is laid,” he said.

He said a meeting was held earlier with GreenFields Sports

Turf Systems in which they had pointed some minor faults in the

field on which the astro-turf would be laid to which the faults were

rectified.

Shahnaz thanked the Punjab government and PML-N leader Hanif

Abbasi for their continuous efforts to encourage and promote the

game of hockey in Rawalpindi.