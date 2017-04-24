Shaheeen Air asked to complete documentation for Regular Transport Service: CAA

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Civil Aviataion Authority (CAA) Monday directed Shaheen Air to complete its codal formalities for acquiring Regular Transport Service (RTS) license, within 45 days grace period, in order to continue its operations.

According to the Spokesman of CAA, the airline had been allegedly violating the CAA rules by issuing tickets for new routes, besides defaulting by non-compliance of the the CAA instructions for the last many months, despite repeated reminders.

The airline had allegedly been collecting unauthorized arrears from the passangers on behalf of the CAA. This action of the airline was not only illegal but also unethical, the Spokesman said.

The CAA pointed out that the airline was bringing bad name to the CAA by concealing its own financial weaknesses.