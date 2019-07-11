Shah Mehmood Qureshi urges Pashtuns to get united to defeat anti-Pakistan mindsets

LONDON, Jul 11 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauding the sacrifices of Pashtuns for the olidarity and defence of Pakistan called upon them to get united and defeat the anti-

Pakistan mindsets wanted to create by the enemies in the country.

“The sacrifices and contribution of Pashtuns people for pre and post-independence of Pakistan, especially in the wars of 1948,1965 and 1971 with India was highly commendable and they are the loyal and honourable citizens of Pakistan”, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing the get-together of United Pashtun Society (UPS) of United Kingdom (UK chapter) at Southall London on Wednesday evening.