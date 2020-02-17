Seven martyred, 19 injured in Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA, Feb 17 (APP):At least seven persons, including three security personnel, were martyred and 19 others received injuries in a suicide blast near the Quetta Press Club here on Shahra-e-Iqbal Road Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, while talking to media, said a young suicide bomber tried to join a rally brought out by the Ulema-e-Council Balochistan in connection with the death anniversary of Hazart Abubakar (RA). On being stopped by the security personnel, he blew himself up.

Two policemen and a Levies personnel man were among seven martyred while 19 others were injured in the blast, who were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

The martyred were identified as policemen Abdul Rasool and Muhammad Zaman, Levies personnel Muhammad Hameed, Muhammad Naseem, Manzoor Ahmed, Ahmadullah and Hazrat Ali.

The injured included Syed Dawood, Shehryar, Barkat, Amir Bukhsh, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Dawood, Saifuddin, Muhammad Waseem, Adeel, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Faisal, Faiz-ul-Hassan, Sharif Ahmed, Ashrafuddin, Muhammad Naseem, Naseeb Ullah, Muhammad Farhan and Muhammad Asad.

A number of vehicles were also damaged, while window panes of nearby buildings were shattered.

The law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Meanwhile, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove, in a statement, strongly condemned the terror incident, and expressed his sorrow over loss of precious lives.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security in the province.