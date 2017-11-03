Serving people selflessly should be collective agenda: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the collective agenda of all of us should be to serve the people selflessly.

He said that Pakistan consists of four federating units along with areas comprising of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The CM expressed these views while talking to different

delegations in London, said a handout issued here.

It was rich in natural resources and when all the federating

units will progress collectively then the state of Pakistan will

also be developed, he added.

He said the people were served through honesty, hard work

and trust, adding that ruling elite had obstructed the schemes of the welfare of the common people. Unluckily, social evils like lust, corruption and nepotism had deepened their roots in the society and the menace of corruption had damaged the country

like the termite.

Mega scandals of corruptions were unearthed in the past

while no corruption of the incumbent government has been reported,

he said. Corruption had been deceased in our tenure while the

national kitty was plundered in cases like Nandipur, NICL, OGRA

and rental power projects. Pakistan was not made to plunder

while the layman was kept deprived of justice.

He said that when we all will work hard collectively

then everybody will treat us respectfully. We all will have to

move jointly to make the country progress and Pakistan shall

achieve its destination through collective efforts and vision.

He said that tremendous work had been done on energy projects

and the electricity generation schemes have been completed in

a record period of time.

The genie of load-shedding has been overpowered and

therefore, it was almost minimal now. He said that ego had no

worth when compared with the country and added that Pakistan

shall have to be moved further with the power of unity.

Pakistan shall definitely emerge as a great state if we

decide to make the nation great by adopting the path of hard

work, honesty and trust. He said that the negative politics of

falsehood and allegations deviate the nation and therefore,

the elements leveling baseless allegations and indulged in

mendacity and accusations will have to review their behavior.

