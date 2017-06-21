Services of Pakistani British Council staff recognized

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): On behalf of the Queen, British High

Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG has presented honorary British awards to Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services for the British Council in Pakistan.

Both Nishat and Shazia have been appointed Honorary Members

of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). This honour

is awarded to individuals for significant achievements or exceptional service to the United Kingdom, which stands out as an example to

others.

Speaking at the ceremony here Wednesday, the British High

Commissioner said, “I am delighted to present Honorary MBE awards to

Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services to UK-Pakistan cultural relations and education. These awards reflect

not only their significant individual effort over a number of years,

but also that they are excellent role models and leaders inside and

outside of the British Council.”