KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): The senior official of Pakistan Navy on
Saturday attended the last funeral rites and burial of eminent social
worker Dr Ruth Pfau.
The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zakaullah, was represented
by Pakistan Navy’s Chief of Staff, Vice-Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.
He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Ruth Pfau on behalf of the
Naval Chief.
Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice-Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Commander
Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar and Commander Logistics Rear
Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan were also present on the occasion.
Senior official of Pakistan Navy attends Dr Ruth’s funeral
