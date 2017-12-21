Senate committee unanimously approves Industrial Relations amendment bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Senate’s Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis unanimously approved the Amendment Bill 2017, of Industrial Relations after detailed discussion, which was presented by Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee for Overseas Pakistanis held here on Thursday at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Baz Mohammad Khan.

Senators Saeed-ul-Hassan Mandarkhel, Saeed-ul-Haq Mandihel, Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum and Rehman Malik, Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh and Mohammad Azam Khan Swati, Secretary Overseas, Secretary Worker Welfare Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other senior

officials attended the meeting.

The committee sought the report in four weeks from the worker’s welfare board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee also discussed with details the matter of a Pakistani who is in the prison of Saudi Arabia from the last five years.

The foreign ministry officials told the committee that a Saudi citizen was killed by a Pakistani citizen in a car accident and the deceased’s Saudi family demanded Rs. 3 million, but the Pakistani

man belonged to a poor family so he was not able to pay the amount.

A summery has been sent to the prime minister to pay the payment about his release, the committee was told.

Senator Rehman Malik said it was the responsibility of the government to help him and

settled this issue.

Secretary Overseas Pakistanis told the committee if any Overseas Pakistanis got serious injury or disable in abroad during duty, the government would pay Rs One million, while insurance of Rs. 400,000 would also be provided.