Security forces operation weakens terrorists: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the successful operation of Pakistan’s security forces had weakened networks of terrorists, who were on the run.

The minister, who visited Islamabad Police Line in connection with passing out of new Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF), said in the war against terrorism, more than 6,000 persons had embraced martyrdom and 70,000 injured. Moreover, the country’s economy suffered losses of US $ 100 billion, he added.

Congratulating the CTF on completion of its training, Ahsan Iqbal said he was pleased that women had also become part of the force. Women, he added, were also playing an active role in fighting against terrorism.

“We made National Action Plan (NAP) and launched a full-fledged operation against terrorists in the country. Peace has been restored in Karachi and Balochistan while operation in tribal areas was also started,” he said.

The minister said selection of the CTF personnel was made on merit, who were imparted training by the army to keep them abreast with modern needs.

He said an anti-riot police force, consisting of 2,000 personnel, was proposed to be formed to ensure law and order in Islamabad.