Security Committee to discuss Arab conflict

ISLAMABAD June 8 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Thursday said National Security Committee of Parliament shall be discussing the situation in Arab Peninsula in its upcoming meeting.

During the session of National Assembly when the issues of attack on

Iranian parliament and Gulf crisis came under discussion, the speaker proposed that the matters could be better discussed at the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

“We may add these issues to the agenda of the committee meeting

scheduled for June 15,” the speaker remarked as he also informed the house about his communication with the speaker of Iranian Parliament.

As the members had pleaded to adopt resolution for solidarity with

Iranian people as well as about the situation in Middle East, the speaker directed to adopt two different resolutions.

In this context the speaker also mentioned to article 40 of the

constitution that provides that Pakistan would opt for mediatory role to resolve the conflicts among brotherly Muslim countries.

He said any message going to our brother Muslim countries from this

house must be the message of conciliation, brotherhood and harmony.