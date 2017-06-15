SCO platform can be used by India, Pakistan to resolve bilateral issues: Indian Ambassador

BEIJING, June 15 (APP): Indian Ambassador to China, Vijay Gokhale

Thursday said the platform of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help India and Pakistan to come closer and resolve their bilateral issues amicably.

“Although, we have other direct channels to discuss with each other but

certainly, the SCO would provide a platform to both the countries to resolve their bilateral issues,” he said while talking to APP after a flag-raising ceremony which marked the formal entry of India and Pakistan into the SCO, held at the SCO Headquarters here.

The Indian ambassador said the SCO would further enhance the regional

connectivity and encourage the member states to jointly work for the mutual benefits and the shared prosperity.

Earlier, speaking at the flag-raising ceremony, he said, his country

looked forward to developing its relations with all the member countries for benefit of the people of entire region.

He said India was ready to share its expertise with the regional

countries in various fields including Information Technology (IT), biotech, space and renewable energy for the shared prosperity of the region.

Gokhale also said India was ready to contribute to further

enhancing the stature and influence of the SCO and harvest new opportunities to realize the full potential of the mutually beneficial cooperation among the member countries.

The raising of national flags of India and Pakistan at SCO Headquarters

has formally heralded the entry of their countries into the organization.

Both the South Asian nations were admitted as members into the

six-member organization at the Astana Summit last week.

The SCO is now comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia,

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status.