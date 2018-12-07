SC summons minister in railway land allotment case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The Supreme Court Friday summoned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on December 24 in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of railway land and alleged irregularities in the ministry.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding alleged illegal allotment of railway land on lease for years.