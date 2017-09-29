SBP keeps monetary rate unchanged at 5.75 percent

KARACHI, Sept 29 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan has kept that policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.

The announcement to this effect was made in the Monetary

Policy Statement issued here on Friday.

It said that the Macroeconomic environment remains conducive to growth without impacting headline inflation. Favorable initial estimates of major crops, a healthy growth in credit to private sector and growing productive imports all indicate solid gains in the real sector.

On the back of adequate food supplies and stable international commodity prices, headline inflation decelerated in the first two months of fiscal year 2018 (FY18).

The pursuit of higher economic growth however poses growing challenges partly enunciated at the start of FY18. These include those arising from pressures on the external front and an expansionary fiscal policy, the statement added.

Expounding the real sector, full year LSM data indicates a

healthy and broad-based growth of 5.7 percent for FY17 as

compared to its earlier estimates of 4.9 percent. In fact, LSM

for July 2017 posted a growth of 13.0 percent.

Delving deeper into FY18, manufacturing activity is expected

to benefit from higher development spending, growing investments

in CPEC-related projects, improvement in security condition, and

the continued trend of stable and low cost of borrowing.

Furthermore, the SBP staement went on, an upbeat industrial

outlook and a promising assessment of major crops are going to

have positive spillovers on the services sector.

Based on current projections of agriculture sector growth,

GDP growth is likely to reach the annual target of 6.0 percent

for FY18 leading to an improved capacity to accommodate rising

domestic demand.

Turning to inflation, average CPI inflation eased to 3.2

percent in Jul-Aug FY18 compared to 3.8 percent during the same

period last year. With comfortable wheat and sugar stocks, no

major disruption is expected from supply side in the coming

months of FY18.

However, the core inflation (non-food-non-energy),

reflecting the underlying demand pressures in the economy,

continues to maintain its higher level of 5.6 percent in the

initial two months of the fiscal year.

This is also visible from IBA-SBP’s Consumer Confidence

Survey of September 2017, which shows a modest rise in expected

inflation during the next six months. Thus, with these demand and

supply side dynamics, average CPI inflation is expected to remain

well below FY18 target of 6.0 percent.

As depicted by core inflation, changes in monetary

aggregates also indicate growing demand in the economy. Although

credit to private sector recorded a net seasonal retirement of Rs

80.6 billion during 1st July to 15th September FY18, its

year-on-year growth has edged up to 21.1 percent on 15th

September 2017- as compared to 7.7 percent on 16th September

2016, reflecting an increase of Rs 892 billion during the year.

Led by historic low interest rates on the one hand and growing

construction activity and consumer durables on the other, demand

for credit picked up.

At the same time, healthy deposit growth has improved supply

of loanable funds with the banking sector and market rates

remained stable. These favorable conditions at the beginning of

upcoming credit cycle bode well for healthy credit off take for

yet another year.

The higher trajectory of economic growth has generated

complementary external sector pressures. The current account

deficit for the first two months of FY18 has widened to US$ 2.6

billion. This is primarily driven by higher imports of productive

goods, especially of machinery, metal and petroleum products.

The increase in import of these three groups was strong

enough to offset the combined impact of healthy growth in exports

and workers’ remittances during Jul-Aug FY18.

On the financial account front, foreign direct investments

recorded a net inflow of US$ 456 million in Jul-Aug FY18, which

is more than double the level of inflows in the corresponding

period last year.

This, together with other financial flows, was however not

enough to manage the higher current account deficit.

Going forward, there are anticipations of gain in exports on

account of favorable global economic conditions, improvement in

domestic energy supplies, and incentives given to exporting

industry.

Compared with information in July 2017, exports present an

encouraging picture. However, imports are also expected to rise

due to ongoing CPEC related investments and domestic economic

activities, although at a slower pace than in FY17.

Amid declining number of workers proceeding abroad there are

prospects of sluggish growth in workers’ remittances. Hence, an

improvement in the country’s external account and its foreign

exchange reserve relies upon timely realization of official

financial inflows along with thoughtful adoption of structural

reforms to improve trade competitiveness in the medium term.

`Following detailed deliberations and taking into

consideration the above mentioned developments, the Monetary

Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy rate at 5.75%’,

the SBP statement added.