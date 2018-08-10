Saudi govt announces 50 scholarships for Baluchistan students

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Keeping in view the miseries and backwardness of the province of Baluchistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on intervention of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has announced fifty scholarships for the poor and underprivileged students from the province of Baluchistan in undergraduate and graduate programmes at renowned Saudi universities.

In this regard, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Syed Al-Maliki called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House on Friday and briefed him about the scholarships besides exchanging views on matter of mutual interests, said a press release here.

He said that the fully funded scholarship would provide students with tuition fee and other necessary expenses besides a stipend to cater for the monthly expenses. Saudi Envoy informed that the number of scholarships would be doubled in the next year to facilitate more students from the province of Baluchistan.

He also lauded the efforts and contribution of Chairman Senate for the socio-economic prosperity of the people of province of Baluchistan.

Matters of mutual interests also came under discussion during the meeting. The Chairman Senate said that both Pakistan and Saudi Arab share identical views on promotion of regional peace and security and can play effective role in promoting peace and harmony. He said that region is faced with problems of terrorism and extremism and especially the Muslim nations are having the major brunt of such social evils. He said that collective efforts on the part of leadership of the Muslim world can complement global efforts towards lasting peace.

Chairman Senate also lauded the contributions of Saudi Envoy in promoting bilateral relations. He said that scholarships would provide a better opportunity for exposure besides enhancing skills as the students would participate in research activities and explore new avenues of learning. He thanked the Saudi government for this generous gesture which would help elevate miseries of the people of Baluchistan.