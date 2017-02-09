Sartaj Aziz to address on Foreign Policy

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs
Sartaj Aziz will address the members of the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on the foreign policy of Pakistan on Saturday.
According to a PIIA statement issued here on Thursday, the title of the
address will be “Challenges and Opportunities” on February 11 at 3 p.m. at the library of the institute.
