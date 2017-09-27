Sarfraz sees Sri Lanka series great opportunity for youngsters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistan’s national team captain

Sarfraz Ahmed has said that upcoming Pak-Sri Lanka series can be a

great opportunity for the youngsters to learn and gain during the

series.

Excited about going into the match with the young guns the

skipper said that the team’s morale is very good and this is for

the first time in many years that we have a team comprising many

youngsters, the Pakistan captain told Khaleej Times.

He said that batsmen Haris Sohail and Usman Salahuddin,

spin-bowling all-rounder Bilal Asif, left-arm spinner Mohammad

Asghar and pacer Mir Hamza have yet to play in Tests.

“The first Test of any series is very important. This is a

challenge for me as a captain as I am leading the side in this

format for the first time. This is a different format for me and I

am going to give my very best,” he said.

Describing the pitch, he said “The pitch looks a decent one

and there’s a bit of grass on the pitch but it should serve as a

good pitch for both the teams specially fast bowlers”

He also noted the team is having a good balance in batting

and bowling department.

“Yasir Shah is an experienced hand in spin department. Our

pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas have done well in last few

Test matches,”he added.

The skipper, said that by Thursday all players will be

match-fit to last five days.