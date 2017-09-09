Sarfraz calls on Chairman OPF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Former test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz

called on the Chairman OPF Board of Governors Barrister Amjad Malik

at his chambers in Rochdale.

Both discussed the `talent hunt’ and sports opportunities for

overseas Pakistanis and their children and ways and means to promote

sports amongst Diaspora and encourage them to participate and create

opportunities to find and polish such talent in football, cricket

and other sports, said a press release issued here.

Chairman explored the possibilities of encouraging talent,

utilise the facilities of Pakistan Cricket Board and provide summer

holidays camps and friendly matches for the children of overseas

Pakistanis.

It was observed that there are over 1.2 million overseas

Pakistanis in UK and majority hail from Azad Kashmir and Mirpur

cricket stadium is state of the art facility and it must be used to

encourage young minds to promote and nourish their talents and

polish the natural skill. These initiatives will help to curtail

crime rate, radicalisation, unbridled strength and extreme views

amongst growing youth.

Chairman confirm that he will speak to Pakistani Govt, High

Commission, coach and stars on the subject who had County Cricket

experience in UK and soon further meaningful actions will be

proposed to Board of Governors to kick start a memorandum of

understanding between OPF and PCB to promote sports amongst our

youngsters in overseas, an international friendly match and coaching

classes to start with.

Sarfraz appreciated the idea of sports promotion amongst overseas

and offered his unconditional cooperation to OPF in this pursuit.

Star Cricketer was acknowledged by the Chairman Board of Governors

for his services to the promotion of sports and talent in UK and

Pakistan with a shield of OPF.