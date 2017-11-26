Saira Tarar reaches Tehran, holds meeting with Iranian Health minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Co-ordination Saira Afzal Tarar reached Tehran on Sunday on a three day official visit at the invitation of her counterpart Dr Seyyed Hassan Qazizadeh

Hashmi.

Minister Tarar held meetings with the Iranian Health Minister Dr Hashmi, Moohebati, President of Iran Health Insurance Organization (IHIO), Dr Asghari, President Iran Food and Drug Administration and other Iranian officials from the health sector in which possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the public health sector came under discussion, says a fax message received here from Tehran on Sunday.

The minister lauded the universal public health coverage of

Iran as an example in the region and said that family planning, primary public

health, pharmaceuticals, polio eradication, controlling infectious and

non-infectious diseases and Iran’s health insurance system and health reform

plan are areas in which both countries can collaborate and benefit from each

other’s experiences.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the public

health sector including medical education and follow upon the MoUs signed

between the two countries, when Iranian President Rouhani visited Islamabad in

March last year.

Iranian Health Minister expressed his gratitude to the

Government of Pakistan on sending condolences and humanitarian assistance for

the victims of the recent earthquake in Karmanshah.

Earlier, Saira Afzal Tarar visited Tehran Heart Center and

Endocrinology and Metabolism Research Center in Tehran.

Later, the minister left for Isfahan, where she will hold

meeting with Chancellor of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences and visit

Cardio Vascular Diseases Research Center and Rural and Urban Health

Centers.

The minister is accompanied by Dr Asad Hafeez, DG Health, Dr

Faisal Rafiq, Director Technical, Prime Minister National Health Program, Sher

Gul Khan, Chief Planning officer, Dr Amir Rafiq Khatak, Coordinator in Social

Health Protection initiative, Dr Hafiz ud Din Pathan, Zonal Head State Life

Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, Haroon Ibrahim, Deputy General Manager, Green

Star Social Marketing and Dr Zulfiqar Khan, SHO National Professional officer.