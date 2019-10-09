Saira Peter to establish music academy for young female amateur singer of Gilgit-Balistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Saira Peter, the first British Pakistani opera singer would establish a music academy for young female amateur singer of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to APP, she said that she had also opened a music academy for female in Karachi to train them in Sufi opera singing. She said she had also established a music centre namely “Noor Jahan Music” in London, to promote Pakistani music and culture and its soft image in the West.

She said that it was heartening to note that many girls were coming in this field in the country. Saira said that she was the first opera singer of Pakistan and the only Sufi opera singer in the world.