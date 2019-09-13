Safi asks Pakistan to send medicine, edibles to IoJ&K through Red Crescent, Hailal-e-Ahmar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Ahmed Safi Friday asked Pakistan to use Red Crescent, Hilal-e-Ahmar and other humanitarian organizations for sending medicine and food items to people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), who were under siege for the last 40 days.

”I will request the government of Pakistan to use channels of Red Crescent, Hilal-e-Ahmar and other humanitarian organizations for sending medicine and food items to Kashmiris,” he said while addressing a rally taken out to express solidarity with the people of IoJ&K.