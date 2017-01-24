Saad asks PTI chief to avoid destabilizing country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was fulfilling the evil designs of enemies and asked him to avoid destabilizing the country.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that country’s enemies were unhappy over progress in various fields but unfortunately PTI was following the agenda of enemies to weaken the country.

He said that through sit-ins, the PTI could not serve the nation and advised its leadership to play due role in the development of the country by avoiding politics of agitation.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made the country an atomic power besides initiated several other mega development projects in the country to change the life of common man.

He said the PTI should learn a lesson from successes of PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Central leader of PML-N Daniyal Aziz said that Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP) had used the word “filthy” and “uncivilized” for PTI leadership and it also said that the PTI leaders had destroyed the institutions.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan should stop misleading the people

and show money trail of his party’s foreign funding. He added the ECP had started hearing on embezzlement in PTI’s party funds and issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan.

He said that now Imran Khan had to inform how he collected money in

the name of donations. He questioned, “Why PTI’s chief failed to inform the commission about money trail of foreign funding.”

He said that why PTI leader Jehangir Tareen had transferred his property in the names of his employees. He alleged that Jehangir Tareen was a corrupt person.