Russia vetoes US resolution to extend UN Syria chemical-Weapon Probe

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 18 (APP):Russia Friday vetoed a US-sponsored resolution in the United Nations Security Council to renew the mandate of a UN investigative team charged with determining who is responsible for chemical-weapons attacks in Syria.

The veto came hours before the UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) was due to expire at midnight. It was Russia’s 10th

such veto of UN resolutions, dealing with the Syrian civil war since the conflict began in 2011.

Had the resolution been adopted, the mandate of the JIM would have been renewed for a period of 30 days, with a possibility of

further extension by the Security Council if it deems necessary.

The U.S. resolution received 11 votes in favour in the 15-member Council, with China and Egypt abstaining and Bolivia joining

Russian in opposition.

Russia withdrew its own resolution rejecting the panel’s findings after it lost a procedural vote. Bolivia then reintroduced it at

the end of the day’s session, amid US protests. But the Russian-backed resolution could not muster the required number of

eight votes and therefore stood defeated with only four votes in favour.

In its report in October, the investigative panel blamed Syrian air force for the sarin gas attack on April 4 on a rebel-held

village, which left scores dead and 300 injured.

On Thursday, two draft resolutions on the joint OPCW-UN panel – one sponsored by the United States and another by

Bolivia – were defeated in the 15-member Security Council.

The JIM was established by the Council, unanimously, in 2015 to identify – to the greatest extent feasible – individuals,

entities, groups or Governments perpetrating, organizing, sponsoring or otherwise involved in the use of chemicals as

weapons in Syria.

The U.S. resolution received 11 votes in favor, with China and Egypt abstaining and Bolivia joining Russian in

opposition. Russia withdrew its own resolution rejecting the panel’s findings after it lost a procedural vote. Bolivia

then reintroduced it at the end of the day’s session, to the fury of the U.S. delegation. The Russian-backed resolution

was defeated with only four votes in favor.

In its report in October, the investigative panel blamed Assad’s air force for the sarin gas attack on April 4 on a

rebel-held village, which left scores dead and 300 injured.