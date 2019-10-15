Rural women display handicrafts at sideline of three-day Women Conference

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Women from various parts of the country on Tuesday displayed handicrafts and cultural pieces here at sideline of three-day 12th Annual Rural Women Conference.

The three-day conference was organized by Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) in connection with Rural Women Day here at Lok Virsa to pay an annual tribute to the rural women of Pakistan.

President PODA Sameena Nazir told APP that Rural women are the largest segment of Pakistan population live full time in villages. She said “We believe that rural women have unique ideas and indigenous solutions to resolve the current challenges facing Pakistan that must be heard by the government and decision makers to benefit from the wisdom of women.

She said that this conference was collective effort of community organizations to amplify the voices of rural women and calling for women’s inclusion in decision-making process at all levels.