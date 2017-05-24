Finance Minister to launch Economic Survey, a pre-budget document tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar, will formally launch the Economic Survey 2016-17 on

Thursday.

The minister will share the key economic indicators and the

performance of different sectors of the economy with the media here at a press conference.

The Finance Minister will also provide an overview of the

economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan, official sources

said.

He will highlight the main features of the comprehensive

reforms agenda undertaken by the present government, which had

resulted in macro-economic stability and a ten-year high growth rate

of 5.28 per cent.

The Finance Minister will present the budget for FY 2017-2018

on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday (May 26).

In his budget speech, the Finance Minister will provide

details of the revenue, expenditure and relief measures envisaged

for the next fiscal year.

The survey will cover the development of all the important

sectors of economy, including growth and investment, agriculture,

manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital

markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey will also highlight the performance of agriculture,

education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall

population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and

communication and per capita income.

It will also highlight issues of environment, contingent

liabilities, tax expenditure as well as economic and social

indicators.

The government would also launch the annual plan, highlighting

government’s preparation and planning for the upcoming fiscal year

in different sectors of national economy.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on May 19, had already approved

the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 6 percent for the

financial year 2017-18 while the government achieved a GDP growth

rate of 5.3 percent in the outgoing fiscal year.

The NEC also approved country’s consolidated development

budget of Rs 2.5 trillion for the upcoming financial year (2017 18),

showing highest ever increase in the overall national outlay.

This included Rs 1001 billion Federal Public Sector

Development Programme (PSDP), Rs 1112 billion provincial PSDP while

Rs 400 billion would be spent by various corporations from their

own resources to carry out their development projects.

Social sector has been given importance in the development

budget 2017-18, financing for which has been increased from Rs 90

billion to Rs 153 billion.

Furthermore, in order to promote higher education and lead the

country towards development, the budget for Higher Education

Commission (HEC) has also been increased from Rs 21 billion in 2016

17 to Rs 35.5 billion in 2017 18.

Similarly, the government also envisaged establishing of

university campuses at district levels across the country within

three years.

The Atomic Energy Commission was also being provided

additional funds to upgrade its cancer facilitation centers.

For promotion of literature and culture, the government would

be expanding the outreach of Academy of Letters across the country

by establishing its centers.

Likewise, an amount of Rs 17 billion has been specifically

approved for Balochistan to improve communication system and for

different water related projects.