Ruet-Hilal Committee to decide about Eid crescent: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said that the final decision about sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr crescent would be taken by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

In a statement, he said there is no harm in utilising modern gadgets for sighting the crescent. A representative of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for his valuable input.

He said Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was his good friend, however the decision about crescent rests with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Eid will be celebrated in light of that decision.