Rs 72bn allocated for smooth integration of merged KP districts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Ministry of Planning and Development has allocated Rs 72 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 with an aim to ensure smooth integration of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the mainstream, With enhanced PSDP from Rs 675 billion (2018-19) to Rs 701, the government has been focusing on less developed districts for attaining regional equalization with Balochistan being the biggest beneficiary of this initiative, according to the one year performance report of PTI government.

Focus areas for the Ministry of Planning has been agriculture, the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Initiative, Kamyab Jawan Programme, Ten Billion Tsunami Plantation project, Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has taken a major initiative in agriculture as Rs 12 billion has been allocated for the sector as compared to Rs 1 billion during 2018-19 to ensure food security and bring about prosperity among small farmers.