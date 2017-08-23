Rs 2 b recovered from six housing societies involved in embezzlement: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal

on Wednesday informed the Senate that the government had recovered

Rs 2 billion from six cooperative housing societies involved in embezzlement.

“The government has so far recovered Rs 2 billion out of total

Rs 6 billion embezzled money,” he said while answering a calling

attention notice of Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The Senator had drew attention of the Interior Minister towards

embezzlement of billions of rupees by the cooperative housing societies

of the Federal Capital, seeking action to recover the embezzled amount

from the defaulters and pay back the same to the affected people.

Ahsan Iqbal said notices had been issued to the housing

societies found involved in looting the public. The persons involved

in embezzlement and fraudulent activities would be brought

to justice, he assured.

Answering a question, the minister said an office of National

Database and Registration Authority would be opened in Makran division

of Balochistan to facilitate locals after security clearance by the

FC.