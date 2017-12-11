Roosevelt Hotel in NY carries cultural significance for Pakistan; its divestment not an option: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the government considered Roosevelt Hotel in New York as an important historical building owned by the state and that its divestment was not an option.

He further stated that apart from being a valuable property, the hotel also carried cultural significance for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the affairs related to Roosevelt Hotel here at

the PM Office.

Secretary Aviation Division briefed the meeting in detail about the financial condition of the hotel and the reducing scale of

return on investment.

The Prime Minister directed the Aviation Division to submit a business plan for improving the income stream of the

Roosevelt Hotel by either alternative or mixed use development.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to PM on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and other senior officials.