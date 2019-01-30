Role of Bureaucracy vital for development of country: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that bureaucracy is the back bone of the country owing to their vital role in country’s progress and prosperity.

Addressing federal secretaries on Wednesday at Cabinet Division, he said he is well versed of the problems being confronted by the secretaries as he had already served the country in various capacities.

He said NAB was established in 1999 and he had been working as Chairman for the last 13 months.