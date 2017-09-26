Rice worth US$ 223.937 mln exported in two-months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Rice worth US$ 223.937 million
has been exported during the first two months of current financial year.
During the period from July-August, 2017 rice exports from the
country grew by 40.36 percent as compared the exports of the same
period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of
Statistics.
In last two months around 428,993 metric tons of rice worth
US$ 223.937 million exported as compared the exports of 380,861
metric tons valuing US$ 159.543 million, it added.
Meanwhile, the exports of basmati rice grew by 10.35 percent
and about 59,433 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 62.741
million exported as compared the exports of 59,192 metric tons
valuing US$ 56.857 million of same period last year.
The exports of rice other then basmati also witnessed an
increase of 58.98 percent, around 369.580 metric tons of rice
costing US$ 161.198 million exported as compared to the exports of
251,669 metric tons worth US$ 102.888 million of last year.
On month on month basis, rice exports from the country grew by
53 percent in August, 2017 as compared the same month of last year,
the data reveled.
About 227,998 metric tons of rice worth US$ 116.041 million
exported in August as compared the exports of 146,769 metric tons
valuing US$ 75.569 million of same period last year.
Meanwhile, basmati rice worth US$ 86.290 million exported in
last month, which grew by 2.15 percent as compared the same months
of last year.
Exports of basmati rice was recorded at 28,482 metric tons in
month of August as compared the exports 30,446 metric tons of same
period last year.
During the period from July-August 2017, food group exports
from the country increased by 30.6 percent as compared the exports
of the same period of last year.
Country earned US$ 512.321 million by exporting
different food commodities during first two-months of current
financial year as compared the earnings of the corresponding period
of last year.
