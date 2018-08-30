Revolutionary plan on the cards for health sector: CM

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday unique reforms were on the cards in the health department and comprehensive plan had been prepared to provide modern facilities to the poor at their doorsteps.

“Common citizen has every right to have complete and standard health facilities,” he said talking to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid who met him at his office.

He said, to change the government hospitals, departments concerned would have to work hard and play an active role for treating patients.