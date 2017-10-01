Resolution of all current issues achievable following Imam Hussain’s struggle: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has said the country can get rid of all political and social issues like extremism by deciding the line of action keeping in view Imam Hussain’s sacrifice which guides us in all aspects of our lives.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Yaum-e-Ashura 1439 Hijri being observed across the Muslim world on Sunday, the president said while commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his family members, we should keep in view his objectives and strategies which provide solution to the issues of the whole humanity particularly those confronting us.

He said the sacrifices of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s

family teach us that collective goals and purgation of the society were superior to one’s own person and personal interests which can never be compromised.

President Mamnoon said the second lesson taught by Karbala tragedy is that the affairs of a state or a society cannot be subject to the wishes of a few people or a certain group. This is because, these affairs have to do with the great principles of humanity, human freedom and human welfare which, according to Islamic golden principles, can only be achieved by opting consultative and collective approach.

He viewed that the great sacrifice also teaches us a lesson to have a deep look into every day incidents in the society besides inculcating in ourselves the courage to proclaim what was right or wrong.

The president urged the nation that besides paying rich

tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) and his noble family on 10th of Muharram, we should also make a pledge to carry out our individual and collective affairs while following the footsteps of the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).