Envoy visits Pakistan Eventing Paris Olympics training camp; meets Pak horse rider Usman

PARIS, May 10 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday visited the training camp of Pakistan Eventing Paris Olympics 2024 in Sandillon commune where he interacted with Pakistan’s horse rider Usman Khan.

During the tour, the ambassador was briefed on the ongoing qualification events in the run-up to the Olympics.

He also met Pierre Defrance, a renowned trainer in the horse-riding field and also the coach of Usman Khan, Pakistan’s horse-riding athlete and Paris Olympics hopeful.

The envoy lauded Usman’s performance in Eventing – dressage, show jumping and cross country – at the training facility in Sandillon France.

Ambassador Asim, who also rode the Pakistani horse Miraj, appreciated the Pakistan-France duo’s efforts to secure a berth and bring laurels to Pakistan. He also lauded the natural connection and teamwork of the duo and wished Usman good luck for the final place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the occasion, Usman Khan’s horse demonstrated show jumping and cross-country skills to the delight of all those present at the camp.

The ambassador appreciated the hospitality of Pierre Defrance as well as his passion and commitment in training Usman Khan for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Pakistan will also participate in Javelin, Shooting and other events with hopes set high for equestrians too.