CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday expressed a strong commitment to creating an enabling environment within the IT & Telecom sector, with a focus on promoting modern-day technologies such as Fiber-to-Home, 4G, and 5G coverage for the citizens of Islamabad.

Chairing a meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Cellular Mobile operators, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the CDA chief outlined the primary objective of devising a collaborative policy to support the vision of Digital Islamabad.

This policy aims to ensure comprehensive cellular and fiber coverage across all areas of the city.

During the meeting, the Chairman highlighted the critical importance of seamless digital connectivity in today’s world, highlighting the necessity of providing high-quality cellular and fiber services throughout the capital city.

Stakeholders from the IT & Telecom sector expressed their commitment to collaborating with the CDA in developing and implementing policies that will enhance digital connectivity across Islamabad, paving the way for a more technologically advanced and connected city.