KP CM outlines measures for province development, prosperity

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, May 10 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday said the government was committed to improving law and order situation and overcoming the energy crisis.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the provincial government was going to present a budget soon and the allocations of funds would be made according to priorities.

He said the government’s first priority was related to the improvement of the law and order situation in the province.

In this regard, he said work had already been started and there were specific districts with poor law and order situation which needed to be improved.

He said the health sector was being improved and health card facility had been restored. He said that efforts were being made to improve the condition of government-run hospitals where people could get facilities under the health card system.

Admitting that the people had been subjected to the worst loadshedding, the Chief Minister said our r priorities include resolving the energy crisis and in this regard the federal government should pay outstanding dues of the province.

Underscoring the importance of transparency in governance the Chief Minister warned of immediate dismissal for those found neglecting their duties or misusing authority. The CM added that there was a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and said culture of nepotism and favoritism would be eliminated.

Gandapor highlighted reforms in the education sector, acknowledging existing shortcomings, such as schools with extra teachers or vacant positions and instances of teachers receiving salaries without performing their duties properly.

About education, the CM pledged to enhance the educational system and ensure a brighter future for the youth.

He said the government plans to bolster revenue generation through the mining sector, signalling the formation of a new mining company. He said this initiative comes amidst growing investors’ interest in the sector and added that several stakeholders have expressed keen interest in investment opportunities.

He said the government was committed to transparency and added the decision had been made to cancel leases held by underperforming entities.

He emphasized that accountability and productivity are paramount in driving economic growth and ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of drug abuse, announcing plans to introduce legislation with severe penalties, including the death penalty for drug offenses.

He expressed concern over the rising trend of drug use in educational institutions and stressed the need for comprehensive rehabilitation policies.

Moreover, he encouraged entrepreneurship and business ventures as viable alternatives to government jobs, emphasizing the potential for greater earnings and personal fulfillment.

Responding to a question about electricity and gas loadshedding, Gandapur reiterated that these issues fall under the purview of the federal government but assured the public of his government’s commitment to advocating for their rights.

The Chief Minister painted a vision of a transformed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through purusing development projects and added that focus would be given on sustainable development.

He promised to kickstart practical work on these projects which would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for the province.

