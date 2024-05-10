CM launches expanded health service program

LAHORE, May 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the extension of the health service program to reach doorsteps daily.

At the inaugural ceremony of three mega health projects here on Friday, she expressed gratitude for achieving another milestone in the health sector. She praised the efforts of Health Ministers, Secretary Health, and their teams, attributing the success to their dedication.

Reflecting on the past five years, she lamented the reversal of previous positive initiatives. However, she highlighted the joy and satisfaction on Nawaz Sharif’s face as a measure of success, emphasizing the importance of delivering healthcare directly to people’s homes.

The introduction of the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ program aims to provide essential medical services to the underserved, acknowledging the busy lives of citizens who struggle to prioritize their health.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for pioneering the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ initiative. The CM said “ Shehbaz Sharif, your daughter has introduced a commendable initiative by incorporating 200 ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ into the program”.

She said that each unit will be equipped with one doctor, one LHV, and one dispenser, offering medical tests, free medicines, and screening facilities. She said that these mobile clinics will also provide vaccination, antenatal care, and treatment for malaria, diabetes, and pediatric ailments.

Positioned strategically in areas lacking health infrastructure, they’ll ensure healthcare reaches people’s doorsteps, operating six days a week from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, she informed. She said that this initiative aims to benefit 4 million people, significantly improving access to medical services.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of a field hospital project aimed at providing doorstep healthcare, with 2-3 thousand patients receiving free treatment. Personally overseeing the project, she noted zero complaints received so far and praised Secretary Health Ali Jan.

Additionally, 100 ambulances were added to the service, offering free pick-up and drop-off for pregnant women. Emphasizing the government’s commitment to healthcare accessibility, Maryam detailed plans to ensure doctors are available at every government health facility in Punjab, along with initiatives to address shortages of nurses and paramedics.

She also highlighted the prioritization of local doctors for hospital employment and the hiring of 500 consultants. Lastly, she urged against misuse of medical resources for protests and applauded Jinnah Hospital doctors for a successful child’s kidney transplant.

Chief Minister Maryam announced plans to implement cardiac and pediatric treatment facilities in every district of Punjab. She emphasized the importance of local access to healthcare, particularly for heart patients who face challenges in transportation.

Additionally, she outlined the establishment of state-of-the-art cardiology facilities in eight districts in the initial phase. Maryam expressed her commitment to launching a free insulin program in Punjab and reassured the public of her administration’s dedication to providing comprehensive healthcare services.

Earlier, she inaugurated the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ project at the Lahore Fort Alamgiri Gate. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ project. She reviewed provision of medicines treatment facilities at the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ and communicated with the staff members.

She also inspected the clinic-on-wheels ultrasound van and also inspected the rural ambulance being provided for the women of the rural areas. She entrusted an additional 100 Rural Ambulance Service (1034) for rural areas. She also made a brief journey by riding on the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ van.

She handed over the symbolic key of Rural Ambulance to the Health Department officials. She also inaugurated the “Doctor at Every Health Center” project. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed during the briefing that 200 clinics on wheels have been established for the residents of Semi-Urban and Katchi Abadis.

The ‘Clinic-On-Wheel’ will be staffed by doctors, LHVs and vaccinators. Free medicines and ultrasound facilities will also be provided. The CM visited Mazar-e-Iqbal and recited Fateha. She prayed for the success of every public welfare project including ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Minister P&SHC Khawaja Imran Nazir, Provincial Minister SHC&ME Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, Assembly Members Aoun Chaudhry, Sania Ashiq, Ghazali Butt, Secretaries, CCPO, CTO and other officers were also present on the occasion.