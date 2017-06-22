Residents rue non-development of graveyard

LAHORE,Jun 22 (APP)-The residents of a private housing society in the
posh area of the provincial metropolis have protested against non-development of graveyard and lack of some other basic amenities,despite the payment of development charges.
Aslam Goher,a resident of Tariq Gardens,talking to
APP here on Wednesday,said the administration of this
society had been charging Rs 4000 under the head of
development charges from the residents but the housing society
lacked basic facilities like parks and graveyard.
To a question,he said the residents had approached
Tariq Gardens administration and requested development
of the graveyard but the administration turned a deaf ear to their
issue.
He added that no boundary wall or walkways had been built in the
graveyard despite several requests, adding that dogs roamed about the graveyard and it was unsafe to visit the graves of their dear ones.
Another resident,Mrs Fahim urged Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif to direct probe into the matter by Lahore Development Authority (LDA).
However,President,Tariq Gardens Housing Society, Usama Tariq
assured that facilities were being provided to the residents,
adding that the administration was doing its best to redress
their complaints.
