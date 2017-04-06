Renowned Pashto singers enthrall audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Renowned Pashto singers Gulzar Alam

and Ahmed Gul have enthralled the audience at Pakistan National Council

of the Arts (PNCA).

The event was jointly organized by PNCA in collaboration with

Department of Tourism and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Legendary Pashto folk singers Gulzar Alam and Ahmad Gul

presented popular songs and got big applause from the audience at

jam packed PNCA auditorium.

Young singer Sitara Younus and Bakhtiar Khattak also performed

in the cultural evening.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah lauded

the performances of artists of KPK.

He said that Pakistan culture was very rich and it needed to be

promoted.

He said that PNCA would welcome any such joint collaboration

with other provinces culture departments for promoting culture

and tourism of the country.

Secretary Tourism and Culture KPK Mushtaq Ahmed, Director

Culture Muhammad Ajmal Khattak also attended the event.

A large number of people from different walks of life also

attended the culture night.