ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Renowned Pashto singers Gulzar Alam
and Ahmed Gul have enthralled the audience at Pakistan National Council
of the Arts (PNCA).
The event was jointly organized by PNCA in collaboration with
Department of Tourism and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Legendary Pashto folk singers Gulzar Alam and Ahmad Gul
presented popular songs and got big applause from the audience at
jam packed PNCA auditorium.
Young singer Sitara Younus and Bakhtiar Khattak also performed
in the cultural evening.
Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah lauded
the performances of artists of KPK.
He said that Pakistan culture was very rich and it needed to be
promoted.
He said that PNCA would welcome any such joint collaboration
with other provinces culture departments for promoting culture
and tourism of the country.
Secretary Tourism and Culture KPK Mushtaq Ahmed, Director
Culture Muhammad Ajmal Khattak also attended the event.
A large number of people from different walks of life also
attended the culture night.
Renowned Pashto singers enthrall audience at PNCA
ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Renowned Pashto singers Gulzar Alam