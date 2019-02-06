Renewable energy solutions necessary to cope with climate change impacts: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that renewable energy solutions including solar power initiatives and emissions free electric automobiles were necessary to cope with climate change impacts.

“The federal government has prepared ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ project to make the country pollution free, clean and climate change resilient. The conversion of public buildings on solar energy is one of the significant components of the project which will help to get rid of harmful emissions,” he remarked.