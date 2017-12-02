Religious Ministry endeavouring to promote unity,interfaith harmony: Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was persistently trying to forge unity, promote Interfaith Harmony and non-violence among all segments of life in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his welcome Address to 42nd International Seerah Conference themed “Guiding Principles for the National leadership in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)”, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf said optimum efforts were the need of the hour to inculcate teaching of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said the main purpose of arranging such Seerah Conferences was to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon) to prepare people to meet present day challenges.

Seerah conferences were aimed at providing guidance to the people to find solutions of their problems in the light of the teachings of holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added. He said his ministry has persistently been playing vital role to establish recycling plant for soiled Quranic pages, and the cell to prohibit the spread of blasphemous content on internet.

Sardar Yousaf said The ministry was in process of giving the legal cover to the Ruet e-Hilal Committee besides introducing uniformed prayer timings in the country.

On the occasion, prizes were also distributed amongst the best writers of Seerah books and literature.

The event was attended by the cabinet members, parliamentarians, diplomats, religious scholars, students

and people from different walks of life.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnaat and Grand Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek Azhy Toktomushev and others were also present.