Religious Minister salutes doctors, paramedical staff in war against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday paid rich tribute to doctors and paramedical staff who are working day and night against the pandemic coronavirus without fear of their lives.

Talking to a private news channel, Noor Qadri said that the government and whole nation lauds the great efforts being made by the doctors and paramedical staff in providing medical treatment to the patients in this time of trial.

The services of doctors and paramedics who are working on the frontline will always be remembered, he said.

The Minister said that the fight against the Covid-19 virus cannot be just a medical one, but must involve a combination of attention to both the physical and spiritual dimension.

He said “we truly believes that our medical experts are working hard but we must never cease to acknowledge the power of Allah, who is all-powerful and is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all that we can ask, or think, according to the power that works in us”.

Minister reiterated that it is not a time to give a panic situation , but it is a time to increase prayers, especially for the leadership of the nation, our nurses and doctors and all those who are involved on the frontline, in the fight against the virus.

Our prayers must also be increased for those who are sick and those who are in fear at this time, he requested.

We can apply social distancing but we can increase our prayer, he stressed.

Furthermore, the minister called on the public to rely on credible news sources for information on Covid-19, and to refrain from sharing information which may trigger anxious moments for other citizens, or with the objective of deliberately creating chaos and panic within the country, he mentioned.

“Government want a secure and healthy future for our new generation and it could be achieved through a cooperation from our religious leadership in the awareness campaigns.

He also appreciated the role of Ulema in controlling the spread of disease.

He said that the government is taking all effective steps to tackle the coronavirus so no need to panic.

Replying a Question about Ramadan Tarawee, minister made it clear that a joint meeting of Ulema of different sects would decided that mosques would remain opened in Ramadan or not.

He further asked people to make ablution at home and receive good deeds from Allah (SWT), in a bid to make your stay out of home as shorter as possible amid concern of coronavirus pandemic.