Reforms in system imperative to ensure respect for public mandate: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister of State and senior leader

of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry on Friday

said that reforms in system was imperative to ensure respect for

public mandate.

The people, who participated in the rally of Nawaz Sharif,

had given their opinion to protect mandate given to the government

for alleviating poverty, development and progress of the country,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

The former prime minister had implemented the order of apex

court for supremacy of law, he said.

The PML-N wanted to strengthen the institutions for smooth

flow of system, he said.

To a question, Talal Chaudhry said that insulting public

mandate was a crime, and the people had given their opinion in

this regard.

To another question, he said that the legal expert will see

the matter of review petition.