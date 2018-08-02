2nd Pakistan–Belgium business, investment conference begins in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has taken initiative to promote Pakistan’s trade potential through exhibitions and visits of delegations of businessmen around the world.

This was stated by President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan while briefing media on the eve of second Pakistan- Belgium Business and Investment Conference, in Brussels on Thursday. Secretary General RCCI Irfan Manan Khan and Khurshid Barlas flanked him during the briefing.

According to a message received here from Brussels, Khan said that RCCI being the oldest chamber of commerce in the country has geared up its efforts by arranging visits of delegations of Pakistani businessmen to various parts of world for exploring opportunities of enhancing trade and investments.

This year, he said, various business delegations have visited UK, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Romania and Belgium under the auspices of RCCI, adding that the chamber had been organizing Rawal Exhibition for years which has now become an international event participated by traders from around the globe.

Khan informed that during the last visit to Belgium on the occasion of First Business and Investment Conference in May, some ground breaking work was materialized in the form of signing of memorandum of understanding between RCCI and Brussels Enterprise for Commerce and Industry (BECI) and also getting connected to importers of Halal meat from Pakistan, a sector that remained un attended till now due to lack of awareness about markets and some technical deficiencies, he added.

Referring to exports of edible products, Khan informed that adopting modern technology was important in processing of food to maintain shelf life and quality adding that businessmen in Pakistan were gradually becoming aware of these aspects.

He further said improvement in law and order situation and supply of electricity have been helpful in easing situation for trade.

He also referred to huge potential of exports of Pakistani sports goods of outstanding quality. The use of Pakistan made football in FIFA tournaments endorsed this recognition, Khan said.

Pakistan has not only huge untapped potential of exports but at the same time it’s growing market with population of more than 200 million, offered excellent opportunities for bilateral trade, Khan informed.

In addition to this, he said, China Pakistan Economic Corridor also offered great opportunities for investment and cooperation in energy sector in Pakistan particularly for European technology thus opening up venues of bilateral trade between Pakistan and European countries.

The Second Pakistan-Belgium Business and Investment Conference being organized by RCCI and BECI and facilitated by Embassy of Pakistan, will focus on the technical aspects for trade and investment between the two countries.

Around 30 members of RCCI representing different business sectors have arrived in Brussels for the conference. President RCCI appreciated the role of Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels for facilitating the visits and making arrangements for the conference, the press release added.