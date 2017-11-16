Rawalpindi beat Fata in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Rawalpindi Region beat Fata Region by six wickets in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Batting first, Fata Region scored 160 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Khushdil Shah 50, Mukhtar Ahmed 42, Sohail Akhtar 20 not out played well. For Rawalpindi, Muhammad Asghar 2 for 41, Shadab Khan 1 for15 and Sohail Tanvir 1 for 20 took wickets.

In reply, Rawalpindi Region achieved the target for the loss of four wickets in 19.5 overs. Umar Amin 66, Nasir Nawaz 42, Sohail Tanvir 21 not out, Muhammad Nawaz 21 not out batted well.

For Fata, Hammad Azam 2 for 23 and Osama Mir 1 for 13 bagged wickets. Man of the match was Umar Amin (Rawalpindi).

Summarized scores:

Fata Region 160-8 in 20 overs: (Khushdil Shah 50, 32 balls, 3x4s, 4x6s, Mukhtar Ahmed 42, 32 balls, 3x4s, 3x6s, Sohail Akhtar 20*, 2x4s, 1×6, 13 balls, Muhammad Asghar 2-41, Shadab Khan 1-15, Sohail Tanvir 1-20).

Rawalpindi Region 163-4 in 19.5 overs: (Umar Amin 66, 49 balls, 1×4, 5x6s, Nasir Nawaz 42, 29 balls, 4x4s. 3x6s, Sohail Tanvir 21*, 9 balls, 1×4, 2x6s, Muhammad Nawaz 21*, 17 balls, 1×4, 1×6, Hammad Azam 2-23, Osama Mir 1-13).