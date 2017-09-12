Ranjha hopes SC bench to review Panama petitions as per legal requirements

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Minister of State for Law & Justice Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Tuesday hoped that five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the review petitions of PANAMA case verdict following constitutional and legal requirements.

Talking to the media, the minister said, “We have pleaded the Supreme Court of Pakistan for conducting the hearing of Panama case review petitions by five-judge bench instead of three”.

“We never saw such case in the history of jurisprudence and legal decisions in which the judges announce same decisions for four times”, he added.

He said four decisions announced by different benches on Panama case has created negative image about our country at international level.

He said, July 28 verdict’ disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister was final and was signed and announced by a five member bench therefore review petitions should also be heard by the same bench.

Ranjha said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was elected by 200 million people through their democratic right of vote but sent to home without any proof of single of corruption against him.

He said people were looking at all the events surrounding the Panama Papers case however continued their unconditional support for Nawaz Sharif.

He further said the PML-N believed in rule of law and applauded the role of lawyers for upholding the constitution.