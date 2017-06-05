Raja Farooq shows solidarity with Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday expressing his government’s complete solidarity with Prime Mnister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan would face serious repercussions if the Prime Minister was removed through unconstitutuional means.

Addressing at a press conference here on Monday at Kashmir

House, Raja Farooq said that Government of AJK would support PML-N

in 2018 general elections because Pakistan needed a dynamic leadership like Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that trial in joint Investigation in Panama papers case should be fair and transparent.

To a question, he said a constitutional Committee was working

under the Chairmanship of Sartaj Aziz Advisor to Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs for amendment in Azad Kashmir Act 74.

Kashmir Committee was working in accordance with its mandate, and it was the responsibility of Pakistan to highlight the Kashmir issue on

international level.

He said that he keeps all polittical parties in high esteem and

added, all parties should continue extending their support on Kashmir issue.

To a another question, he said under China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), AJK had got an economic zone including the

construction of roads at Mirpur, Mangla, Muzafarabad and Mansehra.

“I have also talked with Kale-Taobutt road and construction of

Tunnel from Shontar to Gilgit which would in order to reduce the distance” he added.

Terming the CPEC as a game changer , he said that it would help bring socio-economic propserity in the country.

Raja Farooq strongly condemned the Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir who picked the innocent civilian population and take them to their centers and killed.

Kohala Hydel Power project was secured according to the

environmental study and PSDP has also earmarked Rs 5 billion to

remove the environmental effects of Nelum Jehlum Power project.

AJK had always rendered sacrifices for cause of Pakistan and would continue in future as well, he added.

He said that Indian government was engaged in the negative

propaganda against Pakistan and launched conspiracy at internal and

external level.

Over two million Kashmiries were living across Pakistan, he said adding that 0.5 million peoples were also living on Line of Control (LoC).

He informed that some elements were trying to create hurdlers in order to create political instability in Pakistan.

He thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for increasing AJK budget for the year 2017-18.