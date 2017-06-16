ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty
winds is expected at a few places in Punjab and Kashmir in next 24
hours whereas hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the
country.
Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore
divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, an official of Met office told
APP.
A weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. However,
a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining
areas.
In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most
parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds
occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Hazara
divisions and Kashmir.
Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Kotli
12mm, Rawalakot 03mm, Punjab: Murree 09mm, Gujrat 05mm, Sialkot (AP
05mm, City 04mm), Gujranwala 04mm and KP: Balakot 05mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sibbi, Nokkundi,
Dalbandin 48øC, Larkana, Dadu, Moenjodaro 47øC, R.Y.Khan,
Sh. Benazirabad 46øC, Lahore 41øC, Peshawar, Multan 40øC,
Quetta, Faisalabad, Hyderabad 39øC, Chitral, Islamabad 38øC,
Gilgit 37øC, Karachi, Dir 36øC, Muzaffarabad 31øC, Skardu 27øC and
Murree 26øC.
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at few places
