Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at few places

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty

winds is expected at a few places in Punjab and Kashmir in next 24

hours whereas hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the

country.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore

divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, an official of Met office told

APP.

A weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. However,

a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining

areas.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most

parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Hazara

divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Kotli

12mm, Rawalakot 03mm, Punjab: Murree 09mm, Gujrat 05mm, Sialkot (AP

05mm, City 04mm), Gujranwala 04mm and KP: Balakot 05mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sibbi, Nokkundi,

Dalbandin 48øC, Larkana, Dadu, Moenjodaro 47øC, R.Y.Khan,

Sh. Benazirabad 46øC, Lahore 41øC, Peshawar, Multan 40øC,

Quetta, Faisalabad, Hyderabad 39øC, Chitral, Islamabad 38øC,

Gilgit 37øC, Karachi, Dir 36øC, Muzaffarabad 31øC, Skardu 27øC and

Murree 26øC.