Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform in Dubai at grand finale show

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Renowned classical singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would perform today at the grand finale of his world tour at Dubai which was started from February 15, 2019 in Abu Dhabi and organized by Portfolio Managing Events (PME), says a press release on Friday.

Producer and Managing Director of PME, Salman Ahmed said that after entertaining his fans all over the globe and performing at the biggest arenas in US, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands , Brussels and Singapore, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has returned Dubai to perform at the grand finale of his world tour 2019, called ‘Me, Myself & I’.